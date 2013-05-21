Consider This: Storm Warnings

The devastation in Oklahoma is a tragic reminder about the power of severe weather. Although we don't live in an area with as many tornadoes as the Midwest, any storm that approaches can put us in danger.

Consider This:

We take the responsibility very seriously to alert you about severe weather. We understand that there are times when storm warnings interfere with our programming. There are times when a threat only impacts a portion of our coverage area.

But even though some of you get upset when we leave weather warnings on the screen and run continuous weather crawls, the importance of notifying the people who might be affected trumps any viewing inconvenience. That will always be our policy. Your safety is our top priority.

