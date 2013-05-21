Neighbors react with grief to Little River shooting

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed a woman, then called 911 and waited for law enforcement to arrive, police officials state.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Lincoln Heights Road in Little River.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest; she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that during the course of an argument, the suspect, later identified as 66-year-old Charles Eddie Smith, shot the woman, then called 911 and waited for officers to arrive, the news release states. He is now in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the shooting victim as 40-year-old Melissa Ann Scott of Little River. Coroner Robert Edge says she died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Monday night from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

"Melissa was a sweet girl," said Kenneth Cox, Smith's landlord. Cox says the whole ordeal comes as a shock to him, since he has a long history with Smith.

"I grew up with him in Wampee," he said, "since I was a little kid. That's why I let him rent my property."

