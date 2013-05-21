A bit drier Wednesday; looking ahead to Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Evening showers and isolated thunderstorms will quickly dissipate tonight, says WMBF News Meteorologist Jamie Arnold.

It will be another warm and muggy night with low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday will see some slightly drier air moving into the region. This drier air will help to cut down on the risk of rain. However, an isolated shower will be possible near the Grand Strand early in the day.

A few isolated showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon for the inland areas. Temperatures will climb to 80 to 80 degrees.

Thursday will bring another uptick in rain chances as a cold front moves through later in the day.



A sneak peek at the Memorial Day weekend shows lower humidity, lots of sun and pleasant temperatures around 80 degrees.



