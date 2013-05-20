Business may open up at Cool Springs Business Park

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, the Horry County Council will discuss a deal that could bring a number of jobs to the area.

The project is dubbed "Project Valentine" because it is still in the works, and not yet a done deal. Under the current talks, the company would have to bring 108 jobs in at more than double the state's minimum wage. There is a deadline to make this happen: 35 employees have to be hired by 2015 and 70 by 2016.

As it stands, the business deal would also utilize the Cool Springs Business Park. The park was put together in 2002, and a building shell was finished in 2010 to help manufacturers visualize bringing a company there. The building, just walls and a dirt floor, now sits empty, as it has since it was first built.

A condition of the Project Valentine deal is that the company has a deadline of 2017 to invest $3.6 million into the property. The hope is that this won't stop with just this project, but will also move in more companies to the 67-acre park.

The Horry County Council will discuss approving some of the first steps to making this deal on Tuesday, but it's important to remember these negotiations are still happening.

"It's not a final say so with this company," said Horry County Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier. "As well so they may have some changes as well to this agreement. But we're working in partnership, hopefully trying to make sure that that company comes to Horry County."

