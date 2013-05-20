Tea Party Patriots protest at IRS office

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The nation's largest tea party organization, the Tea Party Patriots, joined together to protest outside the IRS office in the Grand Strand Tuesday.

The small crowd of Tea Party Patriots that stood outside Myrtle Beach IRS office on 19th Avenue North around noon on Tuesday held signs, protesting in response to the IRS's admission that the agency has engaged in systematic harassment and targeting of conservative organizations.

They say the IRS singled these organizations out for audits and invasive reviews of their tax-exempt applications.

"The IRS has demonstrated the most disturbing, illegal and outrageous abuse of government power," said Gerri McDaniel of the Myrtle Beach Tea Party.

Tea Party Patriots is a national grassroots coalition with more than 3,400 locally organized chapters and more than 15 million supporters nationwide. Tea Party Patriots is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting the principles of fiscal responsibility, constitutionally limited government, and free markets.

