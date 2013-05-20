Florence sets record rainfall total

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – While the Midwest has been dealing with deadly severe weather, areas in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand have set some records of their own in the past 48 hours. In fact, Florence set a new record for the daily maximum amount of rainfall for the date of May 19th on Sunday.

3.5 inches of rain have fallen in the Florence area in the past 48 hours, 1.38 of which fell in Sunday, which breaks the old record for May 19th of 0.91 inch, set in 1960. Other areas in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee received impressive rain totals for the past 48 hours, though none of those were quite to record-breaking levels. Conway came in second place with 2.36 inches, followed by Marion with 2.1 inches. Darlington and Lumberton recorded rainfall amounts of 1.69 and 1.53 inches, respectively. Myrtle Beach recorded 1.27 inches of rain, one of the driest places in the area the past few days.

The majority of the rainfall calculated into the aforementioned totals has fallen within the last 24 hours, with periods of heavy rain having fallen throughout the day today.



