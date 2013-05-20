Criminals may lurk around beach access points

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police want the public to take precautions when frequenting the beach this summer.

With car burglaries happening the most at beach access parking lots, they say criminals are looking for opportunities. Police say make sure you lock your doors and don't leave valuables left on car seats.

On Friday, May 17, a more serious crime was reported near the beach access point at Fourth Avenue North, according to police reports. A couple was forced to the ground by a man with a gun. The report explains how the man was hit with the gun while the woman was fondled.

North Myrtle Beach says crime picks up at beach access points during the tourist season in their neck of the woods also.

"Sometimes we just see a rash of people going from street end to street end looking for that opportunity," says Pat Dowling, the spokesperson for the city.

For a look at where crimes are happening in your area, visit http://www.horrycounty.org/apps/CrimeAnalysis/view.html.

