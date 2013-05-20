Police chase bank robbery suspect to NC state line

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A 30-year-old man is behind bars in North Carolina after a police chase and could soon be facing charges for a South Carolina bank robbery.

According to Lt. Larry Turner, spokesman for the Bennettsville Police Dept., the man is alleged to have robbed Bennettsville's Carolina Bank sometime after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Police were alerted of the robbery by the tellers, who said the man was driving a silver Honda.

Authorities stopped a car matching that description and tried to pull it over, but the car fled in the direction of the North Carolina state line. Fifteen minutes later, the suspect crashed the car in the area of Laurinburg.

Laurinburg Police Dept. spokesman Lt. Cliff Sessoms says the McColl Police Department was in pursuit of the suspect's car when it entered Laurinburg on Highway 401.

The Honda Accord turned north onto South Main Street, traveling at high speeds until it lost control at the intersection of North Main and Dixon Streets.

The car struck a telephone pole near the railroad crossing, and debris from the crash struck a pedestrian. Both the pedestrian and the driver were transported to the hospital for treatment.

That suspect, 30-year-old Rodney Lane Bartshe of Greensboro, NC, is now facing charges in North Carolina for larceny of a motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, driving while license revoked, and felony speeding to elude arrest.

Bartshe and the pedestrian struck by the debris were released from the hospital on Tuesday. Bartshe was then booked into the Scotland County Jail.

Lt. Turner says Bartshe will be charged with bank robbery and the possession of a stolen vehicle. Police believe he stole about $5,000 from the bank.

