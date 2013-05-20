Man wanted for allegedly stealing bow from archery store in Longs

An image of the suspect. Source: Horry County Police Department "Official Page" on Facebook

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the Horry County Police Department are looking for a man they say stole a compound bow from an archery store in Longs.

According to the Horry County Police Department Official Page on Facebook, a man stole a left-handed compound bow from 3G Archery on Highway 9 in Longs. The black bow has deer skull accents on it.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man pictured on the Facebook page to contact HCPD at 915-TIPS.

