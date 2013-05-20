Latta and Dillon: WMBF News is 'In Your Community' next month! - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Latta and Dillon: WMBF News is 'In Your Community' next month!

Next month, WMBF News is "In Your Community" of Latta and Dillon!

We'll be live, on location June 27 and June 28, bringing you an in-depth look at what the area has to offer, from popular restaurants and historic sites, to its rich culture and wild attractions, there's something for everyone.

If you know of a place, person, story, or piece of history that makes Latta or Dillon special, we want to hear from you! Send a message on Facebook, send a tweet to @WMBFNews, or e-mail vwilson@wmbfnews.com to share your story to be featured on "In Your Community!"

