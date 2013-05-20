Teen booked for attempted murder of elderly woman

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - A teen boy is facing charges for an attempted kidnapping that seems ripped straight from the scripts of a film.

The alleged crime was reported to police on Friday, May 17 from the Red Hill Cemetery in Mullins, not far from Gapway Church. An 80-year-old woman was visiting the final resting place of her deceased husband and got back in her car to find an unexpected visitor.

According to Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson, the 15-year-old boy that had been hiding in her back seat immediately sat upright and slid a power cord around her neck to strangle the elderly woman.

Luckily, the victim was able to grab the attention of a couple nearby by pressing down on her car's horn. When the male bystander ran toward her car, the juvenile suspect dropped the power cord, jumped out of the car and ran away.

The bystander followed him and called police, leading them to locate the teen and arrest him. Neighbors who live in the area tell WMBF News the teen lived feet from cemetery.

Charles Mcrae has strong ties to the Red Hill Cemetery. Mcrae's father was the first person buried in the cemetery. Mcrae said he has never felt unsafe in his neighborhood or in the cemetery.

"We've always had a very safe neighborhood here. In fact I once had a Deputy Sheriff who wanted to buy a lot from me because he said they got fewer calls in our part of the community than they did anywhere else in the county," Mcrae said.

Mcrae said he will err on the side of caution now when it comes to visiting the cemetery.

"I've always felt relatively safe except the incident on Friday afternoon, I've told the ladies in my family not to come back out here unless they come here with a male member of the family just to be safe," Mcrae said.

The teen, Sheriff Richardson confirms, has been taken to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and charged with attempted murder.

