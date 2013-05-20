GE Healthcare brings more jobs to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - GE Healthcare is preparing to open a new facility in the Florence area that will bring jobs and resources to the Pee Dee.

The economic development and jobs announcement was made at the Magnetic Resonance (MR) Magnet Production facility on Monday, May 20 under a tent to shield the attendees from rain.

Local plant manager La Trina Folk was joined by elected officials and WMBF News Reporter Ken Baker when they announced a new helium liquefaction facility will be built across from the current GE Healthcare building.

The 5,000 square foot facility will offer a $17 million economic impact, 50 new jobs and ten permanent positions.

"GE Healthcare is the 7th largest industrial employer in Florence County. The MR facility currently has 350 employees with an average tenure of over two decades with the company," their news release said.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.