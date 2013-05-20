Man charged for assault of kids, teen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing several assault charges that police reports state stem from a drunken confrontation with two kids and a teenager.

That man, 53-year-old James Elliot Brannon, was arrested on Saturday, May 18 and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and assault and battery. He was released later that day with a $3,000 bond.

Horry County Police reports state those charges stem from the events on the night on May 17 at a home in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

The victims of this alleged crime stated that Brannon came to the home drunk, flipping one of the kids out of his chair, yelling and pulling the teen's hair. The other child claimed she tried to intervene, but was struck in the face.

When police arrived they found the two kids and teenager with bruises and markings that backed up the statements they gave. They also found Brannon, who the report states smelled strongly of alcohol.

Brannon told police he could not fully remember what happened, and he had blood stains on his shirt. He was arrested on the scene. According to Horry County Public Index records, Brannon is due back in court on Sept. 6.

