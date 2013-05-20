Winners of the 2013 Pee Dee's Best announced - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Winners of the 2013 Pee Dee's Best announced

PEE DEE, SC (WMBF) - The results are IN! WMBF News verified more than 13,000 votes to determine the winners of this year's Pee Dee's Best.

The 43 winners competed with more than 300 nominees to be named the BEST of WMBFNews' Pee Dee's Best. Check out the BEST of WMBFNews' Pee Dee's Best to discover something new.

Arts and Entertainment:

  • BEST Art Gallery: Art Trail Gallery
  • BEST Museum: Florence Museum

Beauty:

  • BEST Massage: Forum Spa
  • BEST Manicure and Pedicure: SugarCoat Salon & Spa
  • BEST Hair Salon: The Salon
  • BEST Day Spa: Twin Palms Day Spa and Salon
  • BEST Tanning: Ultra Tan

Food:

  • BEST Burger: 1720 Burger Bar
  • BEST Ice Cream Shop: Coldstone Creamery
  • BEST Place to Get A Sandwich: Firehouse Subs
  • BEST Steakhouse: Longhorn Steakhouse
  • BEST Coffee Shop: Lula's Coffee Co.
  • BEST Mexican: Mi Tierra San Jose Mexican
  • BEST Asian: Miyami Japanese Steakhouse
  • BEST Pizza: Rebel Pie
  • BEST Italian: Stefano's
  • BEST Bakery: Sweet
  • BEST Seafood: Truluck's Seafood
  • BEST Breakfast: Venus Restaurant
  • BEST Barbecue: Wholly Smokin' BBQ & Ribs

Health and Fitness:

  • BEST Cheer and Gymnastics: Extreme Cheer & Tumble
  • BEST Gym: Fitness Forum
  • BEST Martial Arts: ISA Martial Arts
  • BEST Yoga Studio: McLeod Health and Fitness Center

Nightlife:

  • BEST Sports Bar: Southern Hops
  • BEST Beer Selection: Southern Hops
  • BEST Bowling: Southgate Bowling Center
  • BEST Dance Club: Taboo

Outdoors:

  • BEST Parks: Timrod Park
  • BEST Golf Course: Traces Golf Club

Shopping:

  • BEST Bookstore: Barnes & Noble
  • BEST Children's Store: Once Upon A Child
  • BEST Furniture: Palmetto Peddlers
  • BEST Pet Supplies: Pet Lover's Warehouse
  • BEST Women's Boutique: Pieces
  • BEST Gift Shop: Tomlinson Sales Company

Weddings:

  • BEST Photographer: David Childers Photography
  • BEST Flowers: Flowers by Starks
  • BEST Venue: Hidden Acres
  • BEST Cakes: Let Them Eat Cake!
  • BEST Limousine: Platinum Limousine
  • BEST Wedding Dresses: Southern Brides
  • BEST Caterer: The Catering Connection

The WMBFNews' Pee Dee's Best features more than 224 businesses competing for title of Pee Dee's best. This year more than 13,328 votes were cast by 2,753 voters.

For more information on each of the winners, visit:

http://peedee.cityvoter.com/

And tune in to WMBF News at 4 p.m. all next week as we invite the winners on to demonstrate what makes them the Pee Dee's Best!

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly