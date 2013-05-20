Winners of the 2013 Pee Dee's Best announced

PEE DEE, SC (WMBF) - The results are IN! WMBF News verified more than 13,000 votes to determine the winners of this year's Pee Dee's Best.

The 43 winners competed with more than 300 nominees to be named the BEST of WMBFNews' Pee Dee's Best. Check out the BEST of WMBFNews' Pee Dee's Best to discover something new.

Arts and Entertainment:

BEST Art Gallery: Art Trail Gallery

BEST Museum: Florence Museum

Beauty:

BEST Massage: Forum Spa

BEST Manicure and Pedicure: SugarCoat Salon & Spa

BEST Hair Salon: The Salon

BEST Day Spa: Twin Palms Day Spa and Salon

BEST Tanning: Ultra Tan

Food:

BEST Burger: 1720 Burger Bar

BEST Ice Cream Shop: Coldstone Creamery

BEST Place to Get A Sandwich: Firehouse Subs

BEST Steakhouse: Longhorn Steakhouse

BEST Coffee Shop: Lula's Coffee Co.

BEST Mexican: Mi Tierra San Jose Mexican

BEST Asian: Miyami Japanese Steakhouse

BEST Pizza: Rebel Pie

BEST Italian: Stefano's

BEST Bakery: Sweet

BEST Seafood: Truluck's Seafood

BEST Breakfast: Venus Restaurant

BEST Barbecue: Wholly Smokin' BBQ & Ribs

Health and Fitness:

BEST Cheer and Gymnastics: Extreme Cheer & Tumble

BEST Gym: Fitness Forum

BEST Martial Arts: ISA Martial Arts

BEST Yoga Studio: McLeod Health and Fitness Center

Nightlife:

BEST Sports Bar: Southern Hops

BEST Beer Selection: Southern Hops

BEST Bowling: Southgate Bowling Center

BEST Dance Club: Taboo

Outdoors:

BEST Parks: Timrod Park

BEST Golf Course: Traces Golf Club

Shopping:

BEST Bookstore: Barnes & Noble

BEST Children's Store: Once Upon A Child

BEST Furniture: Palmetto Peddlers

BEST Pet Supplies: Pet Lover's Warehouse

BEST Women's Boutique: Pieces

BEST Gift Shop: Tomlinson Sales Company

Weddings:

BEST Photographer: David Childers Photography

BEST Flowers: Flowers by Starks

BEST Venue: Hidden Acres

BEST Cakes: Let Them Eat Cake!

BEST Limousine: Platinum Limousine

BEST Wedding Dresses: Southern Brides

BEST Caterer: The Catering Connection

The WMBFNews' Pee Dee's Best features more than 224 businesses competing for title of Pee Dee's best. This year more than 13,328 votes were cast by 2,753 voters.

For more information on each of the winners, visit:

http://peedee.cityvoter.com/

And tune in to WMBF News at 4 p.m. all next week as we invite the winners on to demonstrate what makes them the Pee Dee's Best!



