2 more of 'Horry County's Most Wanted' back behind bars

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two more men wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office who were featured by WMBF News are back behind bars.

Joshua Ratley, who was profiled by WMBF News' Theo Hayes last week, was arrested over the weekend with the help of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. An officials with the Horry County Sheriff's Office confirms Ratley was arrested thanks to a tip from a viewer. Reports describe how Ratley broke into a woman's home on Socastee Boulevard in Myrtle Beach back in April, and stole an Apple MacBook laptop, and around $600 in cash. He was wanted for second-degree burglary and receiving stolen goods.

Lovair Dingle, Jr., featured on "Horry County's Most Wanted" back in April, was arrested over the weekend by Horry County Police Department. . The sheriff's office says the 24-year-old was wanted for receiving stolen property.

