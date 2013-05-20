Police seize $1 million in cocaine after traffic stop

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police seized 22 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1 million, after a traffic stop in Galivants Ferry Friday.

At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, Horry County Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on highway 501, according to a news release from the department. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Alejandro Valderrabano Contreras, told officers he did not have a valid driver's license, and was taken into custody.

Officers then found a hidden compartment in the vehicle's center console with 22 pounds of cocaine. Narcotics detectives took over the case, which remains under investigation at this time.

"It's a million dollars worth of cocaine that's not going to be on the streets of Horry County," explains Sergeant Robert Kegler.

Horry County's Street Crime Unit is being attributed with the bust.

Sergeant Kegler says the department's officers have to deal with drugs on the streets on a daily basis, "Our officers go through training as far as drug interdiction goes they obviously have learned of things while they're in class that comes into play every time they go into work."

Contreras, who resides in Gallivants Ferry, is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and has been charged with speeding, no driver license, and trafficking cocaine, 400 grams of more, the release states.

For those like, Jimmy Harris, who has lived in Horry County all his life he believes the drug problem is more prominent now, "I have to worry about sending the kids to school, who they're going to be friends with and their parents. You don't know who to trust this day and time any more."

Norman Collier has also lived in the county his whole life and feels like Harris that Horry County Police are working hard, "They're doing a great job. I can't complain, I can't complain one bit.";

