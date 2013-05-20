Site lists services providing free food to kids this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The end of school doesn't mean the end of free meals for children who need them.



Free breakfast, lunch, or snacks will be available for eligible children in low-income areas this summer. They'll be served at sites like neighborhood parks, libraries, schools, places of worship, mobile buses, and recreation centers.



You can call the toll-free national hunger hotline at "1-866-3-HUNGRY" or log on to http://www.whyhunger.org/findfood to find a site near you.

