Missing swimmer recovered in NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) – The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered. It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday. According to the Holden Beach Police Department, a witness spotted the body of Kwesi Sample in the ocean, from a balcony.

Authorities were called in, and confirmed it was the missing 21-year-old. Sample was from Columbus, OH went missing last week in Holden Beach. He was in the area with a church group. The group is made up of about 1,200 different people who come to Holden Beach every year for a retreat.

Police reported that several people, including Sample were trying to swim across the Inlet from Holden Beach to Oak Island, when Sample started struggling and then went under water.

Rescue crews searched by land, air and sea.

Sample was found in the ocean, near 325 Ocean Blvd East, that's about half a mile from where he was reported missing.

Responding agencies included the following; Holden Beach Police, Tri-Beach Fire, Oak Island Police and Water Rescue, US Coast Guard, Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Brunswick County EMS and Emergency Services, Sunny Point Fire, New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Carolina Beach Police.

The body has been released to the Brunswick County Medical Examiner's Office.

