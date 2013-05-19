Grass along Horry Co. highways grows too high, SCDOT needs funds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Many complaints have been voiced about the grass on major highways in Horry County. Just passing by 17 Bypass, Highway 501 and Highway 31, the grass is noticeably overgrown.

"They're always saying how beautiful the state is," said Martha Hisko, who lives in Horry County. "Our slogan used to be 'Smiling Faces Beautiful Places', well right now that's not a beautiful sight to see."

People say it makes the area look bad at a time when many tourists are coming to town. Drivers say the grass is a safety concern because it is hard to see deer on the side of the road, and it is difficult to pull over to use the shoulder of the road.

"You can't see the deer; you can't see anything at all," said Horry County driver Don Cox.

The SC Dept. of Transportation is in charge of cutting the grass. WMBF News gave them a call and found out a lack of funding caused the SCDOT to cut down the number of times they mow grass.

Cutting the grass means SCDOT has to cut a big check - the current contract calls for $1.25 million. Under the contract, the main highways we use all over Horry County get mowed five times a year, while all the secondary roads get mowed four. Believe it or not, this is actually not that low of a number, since other areas of the state only see the mowers three times a year.

Plans to start cutting grass in Horry County begin on Monday, but not everything will be cut at once.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.