North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center offering free swim lessons

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center is taking registrations for its annual Swimming Saves Lives/ Make a Splash Learn to Swim Program, according to a news release.

Free beginner swim lessons to people age five and older are being offered at the NMBAFC, who is joining forces with the Grand Strand Masters Swim Team for the lessons.

The classes will take place June 3 through June 6 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center at 1100 2nd Ave. South. Two sessions are available every day, a 5:30 p.m. until 6:16 p.m., or a 6:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. session.

Children and adults will be introduced to basic water safety and swimming skills, including floating, treading water and becoming comfortable in the water.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Diane Bartlett at 843-281-3738.

