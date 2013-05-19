Accident in Williamsburg Co. takes life

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A single car-crash in Williamsburg County caused one fatality Sunday morning around 9:30, according to Williamsburg Deputy Coroner Vernarl Fulton.

Deputy Coroner Fulton said he believes 44-year-old George Harzin ran off the road on Highway 527 into a wooded area, where his SUV struck a tree. The vehicle was found laying on its passenger side, on fire.

There were no other vehicles involved, and Harzin was the only passenger in his vehicle.

Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and a cause of death is not yet known.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.