4 hospitalized in 4 vehicle crash in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A crash involving four vehicles in Surfside Beach Sunday afternoon involved a motorcyclist who was sent to the hospital.

Witnesses say a van ran into a Plantation Resort bus carrying passengers. The collision caused the bus to swerve into a motorcyclist, as well as another car. The wreck occurred on 5th Ave. North by an intersection to Highway 17.

Surfside Police Chief Rodney Keziah said that four people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses added the man driving the motorcycle was pinned between the wheels of the bus and the car, but was able to stand up and walk around before being transported to the hospital.

This accident comes as Bike Week nears it's end for the Grand Strand.

Surfside Police urge anyone with information important to their ongoing investigation to call 843-913-6368.

