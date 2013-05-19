Political rivals work to pass government overhaul

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill representing the largest overhaul of state government in decades is again approaching passage. Both Gov. Nikki Haley and her chief Democratic opponent are working to get it to her desk in the legislative session's waning weeks.

The House passed its version Wednesday. The measure is aimed at modernizing government and improving oversight. The Senate passed its plan in February. Its main sponsor is Sen. Vincent Sheheen, who's expected to again be Haley's Democratic opponent in 2014.

Legislators have three weeks to approve a compromise.

The bill breaks up the Budget and Control Board and divvies up its duties and employees. Most would transfer to a new, Cabinet-level Department of Administration that puts the governor in control of bureaucratic operations. It also ends the powerful, five-member commission overseeing that agency.

