String of shoplifters hit local Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- In just a few hours, Myrtle Beach Police arrested a string of shoplifters at one Walmart location.

Between the hours of 11:30 AM and 3:30 PM on Saturday, seven people were arrested at the Seaboard Walmart store, according to Arrest Reports made by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The first arrest happened after Loss Prevention Associates saw the alleged offender, Michael "Pockets" Ross, select clothing and conceal it before passing all points of sale without paying for the merchandise.

A little over an hour later, Loss Prevention Associates detained two more offenders. Written in that police report, 25 year old Jessie Phipps and 32 year old David Phipps ‘stated in an excited utterance that they needed money for food.' The report says the two men planned on returning the stolen goods for money in order to buy food.

Over the next few hours, Loss Prevention caught and detained four more suspected shoplifters:

23 year old Jonathon Small from Myrtle Beach for drug possession and resisting arrest.

40 year old Adam David Reeves from Myrtle Beach for shoplifting with a bond of $781.

19 year old Asia Shanniece Currie from Longs, SC for shoplifting and drug possession with a bond of $896.

19 year old Mercedz Lwanda Hope of Marion, SC for shoplifting and drug possession with a bond of $1,401.

Myrtle Beach Police say with a rise in the number of people visiting the area this weekend, also comes the rise in potential crime. Police believe that with more people shopping in the store increases the likelihood that someone will be caught stealing.

Police say they work hand in hand with Loss Prevention but respond to the calls in the same manner as any other case: rather it be a big company like Walmart or a private citizen, police will respond and make an arrest if they have probable cause.

According to the Arrest Reports, each suspect is unemployed.

