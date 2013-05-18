National Safe Boating Week promotes safety on the water

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – National Safe Boating Week is Saturday, May 18 until May 24. The annual initiative is to raise awareness and promote safe boating practices on all types of vessels.

The campaign always runs the week before Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer boating season. People using power boats, sailboats, personal watercraft, canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards, among others, are asked to acknowledge and heed the message of the week.

The week stresses the import ace of taking appropriate precautions, like obtaining a free vessel safety check, wearing life jackets and filing float plans. Mariners are encouraged to take precautions and carry appropriate safety equipment which could save lives.

According to the 2013 US Coast Guard recreational boating safety statistics, almost 71 percent of all fatal boating accident victims drowned, and 84 percent of those victims were reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

Additional boating safety information is available on the US Coast Guard boating safety website at www.uscgboating.org.

