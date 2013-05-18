No deaths reported during Grand Stand biker week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Authorities are reporting few problems with the Spring Harley-Davidson motorcycle Rally along the Grand Strand.

Troopers say no bikers have been killed so far during the weeklong event, but they warn this weekend is usually the busiest time for the rally.

The Highway Patrol and local agencies have increased enforcement. Horry County Police Sgt. Jeff Benton says his officers have seen an increase in alcohol violations this year.

The Harley-Davidson rally is just the start of the motorcycle season at the beach. Next week is the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest during Memorial Day weekend.

