MYR expecting to meet parking capacity, allow extra parking time

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport has enacted its contingency parking plan using overflow parking spaces because of increasing passenger numbers coming into the airport. They urge passengers to take extra time to look for parking in the coming days.

Parking through the weekend is expected to reach capacity, and MYR wants anyone planning to use the parking facilities to plan accordingly. "We are asking departing passengers on flights this weekend allow themselves extra time to locate a parking space," said Michael La Pier, Director of Airports for Horry County Department of Airports. "Additionally, if departing passengers can arrange for transportation to the airport, it is strongly encouraged."

Beginning on May 22, 2013, additional parking will be available in front of the old terminal building enabling the airport to keep pace with an anticipated strong summer season.

