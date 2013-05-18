MBPD: 2 victims held at gunpoint, assaulted on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A couple taking a late-night walk along the Boardwalk in Myrtle Beach was held at gunpoint and assaulted late Saturday night.

A police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the victims began their walk at the Wayfarer Hotel at the 4th Ave N. beach access entrance and walked for 20 minutes when they noticed a man following behind them.

They were suspicious of the man, and decided to head towards the boardwalk around 3rd Ave N. As they were approaching the boardwalk, the suspect ran behind them with a dark handgun, pulled the slide back and forced them onto their knees.

The victims told the suspect that they had nothing on them (to give him), at which point he stood the female up and began to fondle her breast and went to grab her between her legs when the other victim began to stand up.

The suspect hit the female with the handle of the gun on the left side of her face and then struck the male victim on top of the head. The female victim began to scream and the suspect took off running towards Ocean Blvd.

The victims walked a block back to their hotel room and called the police.

They described the suspect as a black male around 20 years-old wearing a black baseball hat, light colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans. He is around 5'10" and around 130 pounds.

Both victims refused medical treatment.

