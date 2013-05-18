East Clarendon wins first softball title; Latta takes second - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

East Clarendon wins first softball title; Latta takes second

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Softball Postseason Scoreboard

Class A Championship Series, Game 3

East Clarendon - 8
Dixie - 5
Lady Wolverines win series, 2-1; capture first softball state title in school history

 

Class AAA Championship Series, Game 1

Darlington - 0
Daniel - 4
Lady Falcons trail in series, 1-0. Game two set for Darlington High School, Monday, May 20

 

SCHSL Baseball Postseason Scoreboard

Class A Championship Series, Game 3

Latta - 0
St. Joseph's - 10
Final in 6 innings
St. Joseph's wins state title; Latta takes second

