New limbs for Aimee

(WXIA) With a new set of prosthetic hands now in place, Aimee Copeland can wipe down tables, fold a towel, hang clothes, she can even flat iron her hair and do it all on her own.



The 24-year-old is the first woman in the world with bilateral upper limb amputations to be fitted with the all new iLimb ultra revolution prosthetic hands.



The iLimb Ultra Revelation hands are the most advanced high tech hands on the market, by touch bionics, are supposed to work.



Copeland lost her limbs last summer after she became infected with flesh-eating bacteria in a zip-line accident.



Read more: http://on.11alive.com/10JYHmG