Suspicious package cleared after evacuation of Florence business

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Employees of a Florence company were evacuated for a short time Friday afternoon after package deemed suspicious was found in the building.

The "suspicious package" was actually a package that had been ordered and sent to the company, Florence Police spokesman Major Carlos Raines said.

The package was found at Assurant on Celebrity Boulevard in Florence, Major Raines confirmed. All of the employees in the building were evacuated so police could investigate.

