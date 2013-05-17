Pawleys Island to install surveillance cameras

After three home break-ins in the Little River Waterfall community, the Property Owner's Association is taking proactive steps to keep homeowners safe.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - By the end of the summer, a series of surveillance cameras could be watching travelers who enter Pawleys Island.

Those cameras, according to Police Chief Mike Fanning, will be installed on public roads to monitor those that enter and leave the town, checking the vehicle tags and comparing them to a public database.

The purchase of the cameras was recently approved by the Pawleys Island Town Council. WMBF News Reporter Stephanie Robusto asked Pawleys Island residents what they thought about the cameras and got some mixed reactions.

One woman said, "They should do whatever it takes to keep criminals away. If you're driving legally you shouldn't have a problem."

But her husband disagreed. He said there were enough officers for the island and it seems excessive to spend money on something like this.

