2-car crash in Florence sends 2 to hospital

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The West Florence Fire Department is on the scene of a two-car collision on Hoffmeyer Road at Vintage Drive, an official with the department stated.

Two patients were transported by Florence County EMS to an nearby hospital, Captain Anthony Fox stated, and South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Tow trucks are on scene, removing the crashed vehicles.

