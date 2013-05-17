SC Guard trains across state in disaster response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - About 1,500 members of the South Carolina Army National Guard are taking part in five days of training involving potential responses to a natural disaster.





Staff Sgt. Tracci Gorgan says the exercise begins Friday and runs through Tuesday. Units are testing methods of water purification, loading supplies by helicopter, debris removal and distribution support. The soldiers also will train for hazardous material exposure, search and rescue operations and cyber threats.





Gorgan says residents in Allendale, Barnwell, Jasper, Bamberg, Beaufort, Hampton, and Richland counties can expect to see increased military vehicle and helicopter traffic during the training period.





(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



