Police name suspect in Blue St. stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police responded to an apparent stabbing on Blue Street Thursday night that sent one person to a local hospital.

An officer responded to the 900 block of Blue Street at about 10:22 p.m. Thursday and spoke to the victim, who said that as he was walking home, an unknown man charged him, they started fighting, and then he pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, according to a Myrtle Beach Police incident report.

Witnesses at the scene gave the officer conflicting accounts: two witnesses told the officer they saw the victim and offender physically fighting, and one said he saw the offender go inside, then come back out and approach the victim. He said as the offender and victim were talking, he saw the victim jump back and grab his stomach.

All three witnesses told the officer they never saw the knife during the incident.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. Investigations and crime scene officers responded to the scene.

Myrtle Beach Police are looking for 45-year-old Norris Chandler in connection to this stabbing. Reports describe him as a 5'6", 210 pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call authorities as soon as possible.

This house was visited by police just two weeks ago when 15 people were arrested for drug charges. The drug enforcement unit said at the time they would continue to monitor activity at the home.

