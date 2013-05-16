Big changes planned for Restaurant Row

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Restaurant Row sits right between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle beach. It used to be a thriving area, but has had some trouble in recent years.

There has been a lot of turnover with restaurants, and some empty ones are just sitting beside Highway 17 Bypass. Long-time business owners say it's the location that might be the curse, because although a great deal of traffic passes by, it's hard to get drivers to actually stop.

"The beach is down there we're actually between them," said business owner Delbert Markee. "Just traffic you see it now back and forth all the time. So we're kind of in between."

Some people say there's still hope for Restaurant Row, and there are new businesses popping up along the area that have big plans.

Billy Sainato hopes to turn things around.

"We still feel the location is very prime," said Sainato. "It's not called restaurant row for nothing. We're gonna do good here we're gonna make sure people come here."

After the previous business failed, Sainato and business partner Tim Monaco have been working together to open the Waterway House, a sports and spirits bar.

"Hopefully we can fill that void and be one of those businesses that's successful," said Monaco.

Also moving in is another restaurant, called Ocean 17. The owners have made major changes to what used to be a vacant building, so they can open a Mediterranean steakhouse.

Long-time business owners on the row say they're happy to finally see some new neighbors.

"It's gonna be an asset for sure," said Markee. "Any time you get more people coming in, next door to you it's gonna help your business."

And once Sainato opens, he hopes his place will help all of restaurant row.

"We're surrounded by other good business and we just want to be part of that. feed off of that and have them feed off of us."

