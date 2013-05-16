CCU hosting summer RoboCamp for students

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is giving rising 6th to 8th graders a chance to dive into space with the 2013 RoboCamp June 17 until June 28.

The kids will jump into an imaginative space mission that explores alien worlds using LEGO Mindstorm robotics as their guide. The experience will cost $70 for each camper.

CCU faculty members will mentor the kids in small groups, where they will use critical thinking and problem solving strategies to design, build and program LEGO robotic creations that can transform an alien landscape into a habitable environment for humans.

The camp will meet weekday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon in room 300 at the Coastal Science Center at 301 Allied Drive in the Atlantic Center section of the CCU campus.

Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

For more information, contact Louis Rubbo at 843-349-6489 or lrubbo@coastal.edu.

