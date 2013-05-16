It's not too late to get a deal on a Memorial Day vacation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Thousands of tourists and bikers are heading to the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend. If you would like to avoid the crowds and still get away on a long weekend vacation, it is not too late to book your trip.

Tracie Lawrence with AAA Myrtle Beach recommends driving to Orlando or Charlotte when taking the family on a quick vacation.

"Charlotte is only four hours away there's the great Wolf Lodge there that has this big indoor water park so that could be great for young children," Lawrence said. "Disney is only eight hours away and that's a lot of fun this time of year and May at Disney is actually not as busy as you would think it would be."

A new survey by Trip Advisor reports nearly a third of Americans plan on traveling somewhere over the Memorial Day weekend. A majority of those travelers in the survey plan on vacationing near an ocean.

If your schedule is a little more flexible and you can squeeze a few extra days of work with the family, Lawrence recommends signing up for a cruise.

"A last minute cruise is a possibility leaving right out of Charleston where there is limited but some availability," Lawrence added.

If you do not feel like you have enough time between now and Memorial Day to book a vacation but you would still like to get away this summer, Lawrence said you could get a deal going to the Caribbean.

"It's kind of hot so you have to like hot weather but it's a slower time for the Caribbean," Lawrence said. "Because people tend to visit the Caribbean when it's cold here so that's a value to do."

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

