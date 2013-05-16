Nat'l Guard conducts exercise over Florence, Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday, May 21, the South Carolina Air National Guard will conduct an air defense exercise in the skies over the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

You may see fighter jets from the 169th Fighter Wing escorting a single-engine aircraft between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"Such exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure the rapid response capability associated with the SCANG's Aerospace Control Alert mission. The McEntire unit is a critical component of the strategic force that is poised 24/7 to respond to airborne threats over the United States," National Guard officials said in a news release.

If you spot the planes during the exercise, send a photo of them to pics@wmbfnews.com.

