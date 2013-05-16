3 suspects featured on this week's 'Horry County's Most Wanted'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – This week's edition of "Horry County's Most Wanted" features three men.

Two are wanted for burglary and the other is wanted for failing to pay child support.



First up: 23-year-old Joshua Amos Ratley, of Aynor, South Carolina. The police report describes how he broke into a woman's home on Socastee Boulevard in Myrtle Beach back in April, and stole an Apple MacBook laptop, and around $600 in cash. He's wanted for second-degree burglary and receiving stolen goods.

Next is 61-year-old Hartford Singleton. He's wanted for failure to pay child support. He is 6-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address was on Brown Swamp Road in Conway.

Last, but not least: 28-year-old Alexis Chestnut. He was arrested following a burglary on Dick Pond Road just before Christmas of 2011, but he failed to show up for court, so a warrant was issued.

If you know where any of the three men featured on this week's "Most Wanted" could be, call the Horry County Sheriff's Office immediately at 843-915-5688, call 911 or e-mail: mostwanted@horrycounty.org. Remember no tip is too small.

