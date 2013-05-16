Loaded gun found at Darlington High

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A high school student has been taken into custody after authorities found a loaded gun in their possession.

The possible weapon was reported to a teacher at Darlington High School by another student before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. That teacher immediately relayed the information to an administrator that called upon the School's Resource Officer to investigate.

The student that was believed to be carrying that weapon was found, and the resource officer found a loaded gun in his bag. He was arrested and removed from the school, says Darlington County Schools spokeswoman Audrey Childers.

"At no point did the student threaten any students or staff, or cause a disturbance. No one was injured," said Childers. "We are working closely with the Darlington Police Department in their investigation of this incident. The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority and we are committed to doing all we can to create a safe educational environment for our students."

The student has not yet been identified. Darlington Police spokeswoman Sgt. Kimberly Nelson says the student was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

