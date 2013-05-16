Tonight at 11 - WMBF Investigates the cost of termite treatments

TONIGHT AT 11 – Termites - there are lots of ways of to get rid of them, and all of them cost big bucks, so how do you know what's right for your house?

We invited several different extermination companies to the same house, and it may surprise you to find out just how different each cost estimate was.

Tune in to WMBF News at 11 p.m. tonight as we reveal which termite treatments are most effective, and what you need to know before you buy.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.