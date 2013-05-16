NMB free summer concerts begin May 17

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to the North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department, you can catch a number of free concerts on the North Strand this summer.

The free summer concert series begins on May 17 with the Fat Jack Band performing in McLean Park at 7 p.m., the same start time for each concert through September.

Though all the artists have not been chosen yet, the locations have been decided - Main Street (202 Main Street), the Horseshoe on Main Street (oceanfront street end) and McLean Park (93 Oak Drive).

The weekly concert schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 17 - Fat Jack Band in McLean Park

Thursday, May 23 - The Legacy in the Horseshoe

Thursday, May 30 - Tastes Like Chicken on Main Street

Thursday, June 6 - Deluge on Main Street

Thursday, June 13 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, June 20 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Friday, June 21 - Envision in McLean Park

Thursday, June 27 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, July 4 - The Caribbean Chillers on Main Street

Friday, July 5 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, July 11 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, July 18 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Friday, July 19 - Nacho Mama Band in McLean Park

Thursday, July 25 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, August 1 - Tim Clark Band on Main Street

Thursday, August 8 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, August 15 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Friday, August 16 - Pam Taylor Band in McLean Par

Thursday, August 22 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, August 29 - Dickens on Main Street

Thursday, September 5 - Six Stylez on Main Street

Thursday, September 12 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Thursday, September 19 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

Friday, September 20 - The Fantastic Shakers in McLean Park

Thursday, September 26 - Artist TBA in the Horseshoe

If you're going to any of the concerts, remember that coolers are NOT allowed at the Main Street locations, but you can bring beach chairs and blankets.

For the concerts in McLean Park, you can bring beach chairs, blankets, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages to picnic. The North Myrtle Beach Lions Club will also have food and beverages for sale.

The concert series is sponsored by First Federal. For day of event weather information call the "Rec Check" hotline at (843) 280-5570 ext. 1 for updates.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.