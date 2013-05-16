Top baby names in South Carolina for 2012 released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – William continued to be the most popular name for baby boys in South Carolina in 2012, and Emma climbed one spot to become the most popular girls name.

According to a release from the Social Security Administration, the top five boys and girls names for 2012 in South Carolina were:

Boys: Girls:

1) William 1) Emma

2) Mason 2) Madison

3) James 3) Olivia

4) Elijah 4) Isabella

5) Jayden 5) Ava

Last week, it was announced that Sophia and Jacob were the most popular baby names in the United States. The Social Security Administration website ranks the most popular baby names for each year since 1880, as well as lists of popular names in individual states, names that are rising in popularity the fastest, and more.

To find these lists, and to see how your name ranks up, head to:

http://www.socialsecurity.gov/OACT/babynames/index.html#ht=0

