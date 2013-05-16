Beware of phishing, suspicious emails

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big corporations are no strangers to phishing scams, and Walmart is one that admits their name has been used by many con artists in the effort to steal your personal information.

On Thursday, May 16, an apparent "phishing email" was sent to a large distribution list at WMBF News, claiming that our recent purchase from Walmart.com was being processed and shipped to an address in North Carolina.

These emails are often complex and look very convincing, but this particular email showed its flaws.

The sent from line, which can be edited before emailing, stated the message was from "Wallmart."

The next clue was the recipient's address. The message says the 3D HD television valued at $898 will be shipped to a man in Winston, NC. After a quick Google search we realized there is no town in North Carolina named Winston, just Winston-Salem. And the zip code provided is for a region in Nebraska.

After scrolling a mouse over the links in the email, we realized the links contained in the email did not connect to Walmart's website.

If you think you have received a "phishing" or suspicious email, take this advice from Walmart:

Determine if an Email Is Really From Walmart.com

Keep the following in mind when reading your email:

Walmart.com will never ask you to email personal information, such as your password, bank account or credit card information

We will never send you an email that claims we have lost or are updating your records

We may ask for you to verify personal information already provided to us if we suspect any fraud activity, but will never threaten to close your account if you do not provide us with personal information

We will never send unsolicited emails that contain attachments. If you receive an email claiming to be from Walmart.com that includes an attachment, please do not open it.

If you receive an email that is purportedly from Walmart.com that contains any of the above, it is likely a spoof email.

