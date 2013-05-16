Green Sea Library will close for inventory

GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) - On Monday, May 20, the Green Sea branch of the Horry County Memorial Library will temporarily close its doors to the public.

Staff will be conducting inventory during that time, a procedure conducted in each branch every three years to maintain the catalog of all materials in the library system.

Locations and operating hours of the other nine Horry County Memorial Library locations can be found on their website: www.hcml.org.

For more information, contact the library's administrative offices at 843-915-1544.

