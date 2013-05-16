83-year-old woman charged after biker killed in collision near Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A motorcycle rider is dead and an 83-year-old woman has been charged after an accident near Hartsville Thursday morning.

At about 6:25 a.m. on SC Highway 151 near Hartsville, a Yamaha motorcycle was driving north when a woman driving a Chevy attempted to make a left turn on Dunlap Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol's Cpl. Sonny Collins. The driver failed to yield to the motorcycle and the vehicles collided.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and was killed, Cpl. Collins said.

The driver of the Chevy, 83-year-old Betty Taylor, has been charged with failure to yield right of way.

