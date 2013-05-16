Police search for suspect in two Georgetown robberies

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown Police have identified a suspect in connection with two strong armed robberies in the area.

Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Jimmie Singletary, Jr. He is the suspect in a strong armed robbery at the Kangaroo Gas Station on Church Street and the CVS Pharmacy on Fraser street, according to a post on the Georgetown Police Department Facebook Page.

Police stated that he is 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information on Singletary is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call 911. Singletary is considered dangerous, police stated.

