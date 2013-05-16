Man in custody after fatal accident Wednesday night

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man is expected to be charged with felony DUI after a traffic accident that left a woman dead Wednesday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol Officials confirmed.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Prestwick Club Drive, off Highway 544. The driver of a Buick, identified as 56-year-old Joan Errickson, was traveling south, and the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was driving north when he crossed the center line and struck the Buick, highway patrol officials said.

Errickson and a passenger in the Buick were both wearing seatbelts; Errickson was pronounced dead and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was identified by officials as 28-year-old Gabriel Gratto. He is expected to be charged with felony DUI resulting in death, and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, records show.