MB Police truck catches fire on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News was on scene last night as a Myrtle Beach Police truck caught fire on the beach.

This was the scene around midnight near 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

Witnesses at the scene told our photographer that a Cavalier was driving on the beach and got stuck.

The police truck was trying to pull them out when a fire started under the hood.

Our photographer says the officer was not injured.

We'll continue to confirm more information with Myrtle Beach Police.

